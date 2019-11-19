Releasing sterile mosquitoes may stem deadly virus' spread

United Nations scientists are preparing to test a sterilisation technique targeting mosquitoes that could help stem the spread of deadly pathogens including the viruses that cause dengue fever and Zika.

The insect "birth control", called Sterile Insect Technique (SIT), has been used for decades to control crop-killing pests such as fruit flies and moths.

Now it is being evaluated in a species of mosquito as a potential key tool in halting the spread of human diseases.

"It could be really, really significant," Florence Fouque, a scientist at the UN's special programme for research and training in Tropical Diseases (TDR), said.

"Countries seriously affected by dengue and Zika have shown real interest in testing this technology, as it can help suppress mosquitoes that are developing resistance to insecticides, which are also negatively affecting the environment."

TDR has partnered with the World Health Organisation, the International Atomic Energy Agency and the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation to develop a pilot programme for countries interested in using SIT on mosquitoes to test its impact on disease transmission.

Fouque said a number of countries were being evaluated and the participants should be chosen in early 2020 for tests lasting several years.

The mosquitoes targeted are species in the Aedes family that are particularly difficult to control - including the Asian tiger mosquito, a major spreader of disease-causing viruses including Zika, dengue and chikungunya.

Researchers have found a way to sterilise male mosquitoes using radiation, and tests have shown the technique can significantly reduce populations.