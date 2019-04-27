Careers

Researchers 'speechless' at mystery deep ocean creature

PHOTO: Screengrab/Reuters
Reuters
Apr 27, 2019

JAKARTA - A mysterious-looking creature has been captured on camera in the depths of the Indian Ocean by researchers, who say the species has never been documented before.

The video of the jellyfish-like animal was filmed from a manned submarine at the deepest point of the Java Trench in the Indian Ocean, some 7,192m down, according to a news release from the Five Deeps Expedition.

"It is not often we see something that is so extraordinary that it leaves us speechless," said Dr Alan Jamieson, the chief scientist of the Five Deeps Expedition in the statement.

"At this point we are not entirely sure what species it was, but we will find out in due course," he added.

According to the expedition, the Indian Ocean trip was the third time the team had successfully taken its submarine to the previously unvisited bottom of one of the world's five oceans.

