Residents jump from Los Angeles high-rise amid blaze

A screenshot from a video of the damaged building uploaded to social media.
PHOTO: Twitter
AFP

LOS ANGELES - Residents jumped from a high-rise residential building in west Los Angeles on Wednesday (Jan 29) as a fire engulfed the structure, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Officials said the blaze broke out shortly after 8.30am on the sixth floor of the 25-storey Barrington Plaza on West Wilshire Boulevard with an undetermined number of people trapped inside.

"Persons... have reportedly jumped from that or nearby floors," said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Television footage showed heavy flames and smoke billowing from one floor and a helicopter hoisting some of the residents from the rooftop to safety.

One man hanging from a window was rescued by firefighters on a firetruck ladder.

Several people jumped onto air bags that were deployed under the building .

A little over an hour after the blaze broke out, firefighters appeared to have extinguished the flames and some could be seen on balconies.

Officials said at least five people were treated for unspecified injuries.

More about
United States fires

