Rich countries cut spending on humanitarian crises as demand rises

Wealthy countries including the United States, Germany and Britain spent less on aid for humanitarian crises last year, even as the United Nations said it was dealing with unprecedented need, research released on Monday showed.

The United States, the world's biggest donor of humanitarian aid, cut its spending by 6 per cent or $423 million (S$585 million) in 2018, while Germany and Britain both spent 11 per cent less than in 2017, according to the yearly Global Humanitarian Assistance report.

That was despite a record $28.3 billion requested through appeals coordinated by the United Nations, which deemed more than 200 million people to be in need of humanitarian aid.

War-hit Yemen and Syria had the highest numbers of people in need.

"We need to track the stance of these three large donors very closely and make sure it's not the start of an ongoing trend," Dan Coppard, director of research and analysis at Development Initiatives, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Development Initiatives is the independent international development organisation that produced the report, which looks at the the resources directed to people in crisis.