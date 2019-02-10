Rome offers free metro travel for plastic recyclers

ROME - Rome is trying to become more environmentally friendly by offering free metro tickets to travellers who re-cycle plastic bottles using machines set up in three of the Italian capital's stations.

The initiative, which was launched in July, has proved so popular that 350,000 bottles have been recycled.

It will soon be extended across the metro network and run until July 2020, the city's public transport company ATAC says.

The machines process 20,000 bottles daily, and on average customers carry between 15 and 20 bottles at a time, ATAC says.

A few eager recyclers have collected as many as 3,500 bottles in less than 20 days, worth some 175 tickets, an ATAC spokeswoman said.