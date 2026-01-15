Rome sets 30 kph city centre speed limit, following other European capitals

ROME — Rome is set to become the latest European capital to sharply reduce speed limits, forcing Italians notorious for breakneck driving to slow down in an effort to reduce accidents and pollution.

The Eternal City's new limit of 30 kph (19 mph) throughout the historic centre takes effect from Thursday, almost halving the previous 50 kph limit in streets overwhelmed by residents, tourists and cars.

"These roads reflect a city built for cars that no longer exists," Rome's transport chief Eugenio Patane told daily Corriere della Sera.

"Lower speeds save lives," he added, citing data suggesting that speeding plays a role in 7.5 per cent of the city's road accidents.

Rome's lower limit follows the example of European capitals such as London, Brussels, Paris and Helsinki which have already embraced slower, safer streets, in some cases overriding strong opposition from motorists.

The northern Italian city of Bologna saw road accidents fall by 13 per cent and fatalities decline by around 50 per cent in the year after it became the country's first major centre to impose a 30 kph speed limit in January 2024.

Rome's Mayor Roberto Gualtieri has increased the installation of speed cameras and urged residents to reduce their reliance on private cars since his election in 2021, amid growing concerns over safety and emissions.

Italy's Supreme Court ruled in November that people living on the city's congested ring road were entitled to 10,000 euros (S$14,983) in compensation for their exposure to excessive noise and fine-particle pollution.

The lower speed limit is expected to reduce noise pollution by around two decibels in Rome's city centre, local authorities said.

