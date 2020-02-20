Royal no more? Harry and Meghan face possible loss of family brand

LONDON - The British royal family is discussing with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan the use of the word "royal" in their branding after they abruptly decided to start a new life in Canada.

The couple agreed last month with Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, that they would no longer work as royals after their surprise announcement that they wanted to carve out "a progressive new role" which they hope to finance themselves.

"As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back as senior members of the royal family and will work towards financial independence, use of the word 'royal' in this context needed to be reviewed," a royal source said.

"Discussions are still ongoing," the source added.

Separately, ITV's royal editor reported that the changes to the couple's status would come into effect from March 31.

Chris Ship said on Twitter they would make public appearances in Britain before the deadline, including at the Royal Albert Hall and at Westminster Abbey in London. He said Meghan would mark International Women's Day on March 8.

From April 1, they would no longer have an office at Buckingham Palace, he said, adding that a decision on use of their "Sussex Royal" label would be announced when they launched a new non-profit organisation.

As things stand, Harry and Meghan use the brand extensively.