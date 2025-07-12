Rubio says no 'drama or division' in US relations with Japan

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday (July 11) played down concerns about relations with key US ally Japan, saying there is no "drama or division," despite the Japanese prime minister speaking of the need for Tokyo to wean itself off US dependence.

In remarks to reporters, Rubio also disputed reports of US pressure on Japan to significantly increase its defence spending, saying that while Washington was "encouraging" Tokyo to invest in certain capabilities, this did not amount to a "demand."

"It's less to do with the amount of money and more to do about certain things they can do," he said after attending a regional meeting in Malaysia.

Japanese media reported last month that the Trump administration was demanding that Japan and other Asian allies boost defence spending to 5 per cent of GDP in line with demands on Nato members.

A Financial Times report last month said Japan cancelled an annual defence and foreign ministers meeting with the US after it called on Tokyo to boost defence spending beyond what it requested earlier.

President Donald Trump further upset Japan this week by announcing a 25 per cent tariff on Japanese imports starting Aug 1 as part of his global tariff strategy.

On Thursday, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Japan needed to wean itself from US dependence in security, food, and energy.

Asked about Ishiba's remarks, Rubio said the United States has "a very strong and very good relationship with Japan, and that's not going to change."

"Anyone who's looking for, like, drama or division there ... shouldn't be doing it because the truth of the matter is our relationship with Japan is very solid."

He said Ishiba's comment should not be viewed negatively.

"The idea that Japan's military would become more capable is not something we would be offended by; it's something we would actually be encouraged by," he said.

Christopher Johnstone, a former Biden White House official now with the Asia Group consultancy, said trade frictions, pressure on defence spending, and uncertainty about US defence commitments meant US-Japan tensions were probably at their worst in a generation, but reducing Tokyo's reliance on the US was easier said than done.

"If the two countries reach a trade agreement by Aug 1, it could fade," he said. "But Ishiba's comments reflect sentiment that is real and widespread."