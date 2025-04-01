Ruckus on Jetstar flights: One passenger tries to open door mid-air, another fights with fellow passenger

[UPDATE April 1, 6pm]

Jetstar said in a statement to AsiaOne that a Jetstar flight returned to Denpasar, Bali, at night on March 31 after a disruptive passenger attempted to open one of the aircraft doors and was abusive to the crew.



The airline added that the flight has been cancelled and customers will be provided an alternative flight.



Jetstar also confirmed that it is investigating the incident involving the two men on board a flight from Melbourne to Bali.

Jetstar faced two cases of passengers causing ruckus on board separate flights between Bali and Melbourne over the weekend.

The first case occurred on board flight JQ34 from Bali to Melbourne on March 31, Australian news outlets report.

Passengers said a woman tried to open the emergency doors two hours after take off and the flight had to turn back to Bali.

According to flight-tracker FlightAware, the plane departed Bali at 8.29pm and returned at 10.45pm.

Sky News reported that the woman was escorted off the plane by police and was subsequently detained.

The second case occurred on board a flight from Melbourne to Bali.

In an Instagram video posted on March 29, a man can be seen turning around in his seat to face the passenger diagonally behind him and threatens "one of us is going to f****** die, you watch".

Another passenger then stands up and shoves the man off his seat.

Two other passengers and crew members immediately rush over to separate the men.

According to 7News Australia, the passengers were reportedly fighting over a reclined seat.

The original video has attracted over 500,000 views on Instagram as at April 1.

A Jetstar spokesperson told Australian media networks that it was investigating the incident and thanked the crew members on board for managing the situation.

AsiaOne has reached out to Jetstar for comment.

