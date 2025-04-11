Russia and US bring ballerina and tech smuggler back home in prisoner swap

MOSCOW/WASHINGTON — Russia released a ballerina from Los Angeles on Thursday (April 10) who had been sentenced to 12 years in jail for donating to a charity aiding Ukraine, in exchange for a man the US had been accused of crafting a global smuggling ring to spirit sensitive electronics to Russia's military.

The exchange, which took place on the tarmac of Abu Dhabi airport, indicates significant detailed contacts between President Vladimir Putin's Kremlin and the administration of US President Donald Trump, who says he wants to strike a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine.

Footage on Russian state television showed Ksenia Karelina flying out of Russia. She is a dual citizen who a Russian court found guilty last year of treason for donating US$51.80 (S$68.80) to a US-based charity providing humanitarian support to Ukraine.

A US official said Karelina was expected to arrive at Joint Base Andrews, in Maryland, late on Thursday.

Arthur Petrov, a dual German-Russian citizen arrested in 2023 in Cyprus at the request of the US for allegedly exporting sensitive microelectronics, was shown walking past Karelina towards a Russian plane where he underwent medical check-ups, complaining only of fatigue.

"Petrov was exchanged for US citizen Ksenia Karelina, who also holds Russian citizenship and was sentenced to 12 years in a penal colony for treason in the form of financial assistance to a foreign state," Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB, said.

"We express our gratitude to the UAE leadership for their assistance," the FSB said. The UAE posted a picture of Karelina on the tarmac in Abu Dhabi beside a Russian plane.

A US official told Reuters that US special envoy Steve Witkoff brought up the case of Karelina with Putin during a call last week and that Putin's reaction was to "do something as a goodwill gesture because he wants to settle the war".

US talks with Russia and Ukraine about ending the war were to continue and Witkoff would travel to Russia soon, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio was also involved in the negotiations, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe brought the deal over the finish line, a second US official said.

Trump publicly thanked Russia for the release of the ballerina. He said he had received a call advocating for her release from a friend, UFC Chairman Dana White. Karelina's boyfriend is UFC fighter Chris van Heerden.

"They released the young ballerina, and she is now out, and that was great. So we appreciate that. We hope that we're going to be able to make a deal relatively soon with Russia and Ukraine to stop the fighting," Trump told reporters.

Two sources close to the swap who spoke on condition of anonymity said that Putin's special envoy for international economic co-operation, Kirill Dmitriev, played a role in discussions.

Dmitriev, a Stanford University-educated former Goldman Sachs investment banker, is one of the most US-savvy members of Russia's elite, with close relations to some key members of the Trump team. He met Witkoff in Washington last week.

Love and smuggling

Beyond the spymasters and high intrigue of Russian-US relations, Karelina's boyfriend expressed joy and thanked Trump for his efforts to secure her release, saying their dog was awaiting her return.

"I am overjoyed to hear that the love of my life, Ksenia Karelina, is on her way home from wrongful detention in Russia," Van Heerden said. "I cannot wait to hold her. Our dog, Boots, is also eagerly awaiting her return."

The US lists a number of Americans — some dual citizens — who are in jail in Russia, including Stephen Hubbard who Washington has officially declared as wrongfully detained.

US teacher Marc Fogel was released from a Russian prison in February during a visit by Witkoff to Moscow. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Dmitriev were involved in those negotiations.

In August last year, the US and Russia carried out their biggest prisoner swap since the Cold War, with 24 prisoners gaining their freedom, including US journalist Evan Gershkovich and ex-US Marine Paul Whelan.

The US Justice Department said last year that Petrov had participated in a scheme to procure US-sourced microelectronics for manufacturers supplying weaponry and other equipment to the Russian military.

The Justice Department said that Petrov had formed an elaborate tech-smuggling syndicate which spirited sensitive technology to Russia's military-industrial complex through a web of shell companies. Petrov was unavailable for comment.

[[nid:716376]]