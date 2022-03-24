Russia to bid to host Euro 2028 or 2032 despite ban

Russia will launch a bid to host the European Championship in 2028 or 2032, a board member from the country's football federation (RFU) said, even though the nation is banned from international competitions following its invasion of Ukraine.

Football governing bodies Fifa and Uefa have suspended Russian clubs and national teams, pending the outcome of an appeal by the RFU to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

"We will make a bid for the 2028 and 2032 European championships," RFU board member Sergei Anokhin told broadcaster Match TV on Wednesday (March 23) but did not specify when the bid would be submitted.

Russia hosted the World Cup in 2018. Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium, which hosted the final, was used for a rally hosted by President Vladimir Putin last week.

"We should take the opportunity to host the Euro. It would be held at our World Cup stadiums. We have developed infrastructure," RFU president Alexander Dyukov was quoted as saying by Match TV.

"We understand that there is a minimal chance (to host), but we must use it. We reserve the right to make a bid, this option is free."

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) also confirmed it had applied to host Euro 2028, while Britain and Ireland had submitted a joint bid earlier on Wednesday.

Uefa said in October that countries interested in hosting the 2028 European Championship must confirm their bid by March 23. The list of bids will be announced in April while the hosts will be appointed in September 2023.

The 2024 edition of the tournament will be hosted by Germany.

