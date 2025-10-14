Award Banner
Russia opens new criminal case against exiled Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky

Exiled Russian former opposition oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky, speaks during a demonstration marking the upcoming anniversary of 1,000 Days since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, outside the Russian Embassy in London, UK, Nov 17, 2024.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONOctober 14, 2025 9:05 AM

MOSCOW — Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday (Oct 14) it had opened a criminal case against exiled Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, accusing him of creating a "terrorist organisation" and of plotting to violently seize power.

Khodorkovsky, an oil tycoon who was once Russia's richest man, served 10 years in a Siberian prison on fraud charges that he and many Western countries said were politically motivated.

The FSB said the charges relate to the activities of a Khodorkovsky-backed group that opposes the war in Ukraine. The group, called the Anti-War Committee, has been banned in Russia.

There was no immediate comment from Khodorkovsky or his representatives.

Khodorkovsky rose to prominence as one of a handful of wealthy businessmen who backed Russia's former president Boris Yeltsin in the 1990s, gaining huge power over the Russian economy as a result.

He fell from grace as Yeltsin's successor Vladimir Putin tightened the Kremlin's grip on previously independent-minded business figures.

He was pardoned in 2013 and left Russia. He has since backed a series of groups opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Khodorkovsky has since 2022 positioned himself as a leading figure among Russian exiles who back Kyiv against Moscow in the Ukraine war. Shortly after the war's outbreak, he was designated a "foreign agent" by Russia.

