Russia rejects accusations over EU plane jamming as fake
PHOTO: Reuters file
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia — Russian foreign ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday (Sept 4) that allegations about Russia being behind jamming the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's airplane were fake and paranoia.
An EU spokesperson had said the GPS system of von der Leyen's airplane was jammed while en route on Sunday to Bulgaria, adding that Russian interference was suspected.
