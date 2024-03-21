world

Russia warns United States: Use of SpaceX for spying makes its satellites a target

Russia warns United States: Use of SpaceX for spying makes its satellites a target
SpaceX logo and Elon Musk silhouette are seen in this illustration taken, Dec 19, 2022.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONMarch 21, 2024 3:20 AM

MOSCOW — Russia said on Wednesday (March 20) that it knew about US intelligence efforts to use commercial satellite operators such as SpaceX and cautioned that such moves made their satellites legitimate targets.

Reuters reported this month that SpaceX is building a network of hundreds of spy satellites under a classified contract with a US intelligence agency, demonstrating deepening ties between Elon Musk's space company and national security agencies.

"We are aware of Washington's efforts to attract the private sector to serve its military space ambitions," Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

Such systems "become a legitimate target for retaliatory measures, including military ones," Zakharova said.

ALSO READ: China's military, state media slam US after Reuters report on SpaceX spy satellites

SpaceXspyingUnited StatesRUSSIADefence and militarySatellites
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.