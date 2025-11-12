Award Banner
Russia will conduct nuclear tests if other nuclear powers resume them, Lavrov says

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting of President Vladimir Putin with North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui in Moscow, Russia, Oct 27, 2025.
PHOTO: Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev via Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONNovember 12, 2025 4:44 AM

MOSCOW — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday (Nov 11) that Moscow will conduct nuclear tests if any other nuclear power does so.

Russia is ready to discuss US concerns over what Washington calls "suspicious underground activities", Lavrov said.

Lavrov said Moscow was concerned by US statements suggesting nuclear tests could be used for geopolitical purposes.

