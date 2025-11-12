Russia will conduct nuclear tests if other nuclear powers resume them, Lavrov says
PHOTO: Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev via Reuters file
MOSCOW — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday (Nov 11) that Moscow will conduct nuclear tests if any other nuclear power does so.
Russia is ready to discuss US concerns over what Washington calls "suspicious underground activities", Lavrov said.
Lavrov said Moscow was concerned by US statements suggesting nuclear tests could be used for geopolitical purposes.
