Russian arrest of US journalist appears to be harassment: US

WASHINGTON — The US State Department said on Thursday (Oct 19) it was aware of reports Russia had detained an editor at US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) and said it appeared to be Russian harassment.

"This appears to be another case of the Russian government harassing US citizens," State Department spokesman Matt Miller told reporters of the arrest of Alsu Kurmasheva, who works for RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service and holds US and Russian passports. "We have not been officially notified by the government of Russia about this arrest."

