Russian ex-wife of Kelantan Sultan claims she pawned wedding ring to pay for medical bills while pregnant

Russian beauty queen Oksana Voevodina has claimed in an interview with the British Daily Mail news website that she had to pawn her wedding ring to pay for her medical bills after former husband Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan left her when she was pregnant.

Voevodina, who also goes by the name Rihana Oksana Petra, said she ended up selling the Jacob Arabo ring worth £203,000 (S$342,583) for three times less than its value because she desperately needed the money towards the end of her difficult pregnancy.

The former Miss Moscow said she had pawned the ring just before the birth of her son, Ismail Leon, as she had borrowed money in order to pay for her Swiss hospital costs for two months. The baby was born on May 21.

"I wont say the price I sold it for, but it was three times less than its cost," she told The Daily Mail. "I used this money to cover my medical bills in Switzerland as I was at risk of losing the baby," she said.

The 27-year-old's marriage to the former Malaysian king and subsequent divorce have attracted much public attention this year.

The couple were said to have married on June 7 last year when Sultan Muhammad V was the Malaysian King, but it was only months later that video clips of their wedding reception made the rounds internationally.