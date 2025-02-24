Russian official visits Indonesia and Malaysia to talk defence, Russian agencies report

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, has started a working visit to Indonesia and Malaysia on Monday (Feb 24) to discuss security and defence issues, Russian news agencies reported.

RIA state news agency cited the press office of the Security Council as saying the trip will last until Feb 28.

"During the visit, talks are planned on current issues of bilateral relations, including security and defence, as well as the development of co-operation in other areas of mutual interest," RIA reported.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and subsequent punitive sanctions on Moscow by Kyiv's Western allies have shifted Putin's geopolitical interests towards Asia, increasing his promotion of ties with the region.

Shoigu, who had been Russia's powerful defence minister from 2012 until Putin moved him in May of last year, has said the West had tried to use Ukraine to inflict strategic defeat on Russia but had failed.

Indonesia said in October it wants to join the Brics group of major emerging economies, which accounts for 35 per cent of global economic output, and which Russia has been heavily pushing to become a counterweight to the West,

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim visited Russia in September 2024 for an economic forum where he spoke alongside Putin.

