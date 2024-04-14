Russia's Aeroflot diverts Tehran-bound flight, postpones others

An Aeroflot flight from Moscow to Tehran which took off on Saturday (April 13) evening will land in Makhachkala in Russia's Dagestan region and a number of flights to Egypt and the United Arab Emirates will be postponed, the airline said.

"Flight SU514 Moscow - Tehran ... will land at the Makhachkala airport," Aeroflot said on its Telegram messaging app. "In order to ensure flight safety, the plane will return to Moscow after refuelling."

The return flight from Tehran to Moscow has been cancelled, it added.

The Russian flagship carrier also said it was postponing until at least later on Sunday flights from Moscow and St. Petersburg to the Red Sea resort town of Hurghada in Egypt, from Moscow to Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt, and from Moscow to Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the UAE.