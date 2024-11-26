Salah casts doubt on Liverpool future, says more out than in

LIVERPOOL — Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah says he is "more out than in" at the Premier League leaders with still no offer of a new contract on the table.

The Egypt striker, whose deal expires at the end of the season, scored twice as Liverpool came back to beat Southampton 3-2 away on Nov 24 to open up an eight-point gap at the top of the standings.

Not such good news, however, for the Liverpool fans who sang Salah's name at St Mary's were his post-match comments.

"Well, we are almost in December and I haven't received any offers yet to stay at the club. I'm probably more out than in," Salah, who has scored 10 Premier League goals and made six assists this season, told reporters.

Salah, who stopped to address reporters before boarding the Liverpool team coach, said he was disappointed by the situation.

"I love the fans and the fans love me but it's not in my hands. Let's wait and see," he said.

A football source said contact between Liverpool and Salah's agent was ongoing and had been positive.

Salah joined Liverpool in 2017 and has become a cult hero at the Anfield club for whom he has scored 165 goals in 262 Premier League appearances.

The way he has begun this season suggests the 32-year-old is still very much at the peak of his powers.

"I'm very professional. Everybody can see my work ethic. I'm just trying to enjoy my football and I will play at the top level as long as possible," Salah said.

"I'm just doing my best because this is who I am and I try to give it all for myself and for the club. We will see what happens next."

[[nid:699652]]