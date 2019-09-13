Same-sex penguin couple to raise 'genderless' chick

Two female penguins are set to raise the first "gender neutral" chick, a London aquarium said on Wednesday, the latest same-sex penguin parents to take a furry baby under their wings.

Rocky and Marama, who have been together for six breeding seasons, have adopted a four-month-old Gentoo chick that will be classified as neither male nor female, Sea Life London Aquarium said.

"(Our) expert care team decided that it would be normal for this chick to be identified as genderless by the team and guests rather than sticking to tradition of naming our penguins at the aquarium as a male or female," it said in a statement.

"Gender neutrality is a human construct but is completely normal in the animal kingdom."

Homosexuality in nature is relatively common, with same-sex pairings observed in beetles, dolphins and sheep among many other species.

Over the past few years, gay penguin couples at zoos in London, Berlin and New York have made global headlines, with two male penguins hatching Sea Life Sydney Aquarium's first sub-Antarctic chick, following a successful trial with a dummy egg.

Gentoo penguins share parenting and feeding responsibilities equally, so there is little difference between opposite-sex or same-sex parenting, according to animal experts.

London Zoo is currently home to three same-sex Humboldt penguin couples - two male and one female - out of a total of 95 penguins, a higher percentage than the 5 per cent of the human population estimated to be LGBT+.