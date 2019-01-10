San Francisco tour guide charged with carrying US secrets to China

David L. Anderson, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California and John F. Bennett, FBI Special Agent in Charge announce that naturalized U.S. citizen Xuehua Peng, also known as Edward Peng, 56, was charged with working as an agent of the Chinese government, during a news conference in San Francisco, California, U.S. September 30, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

A San Francisco tour guide has been charged with being an agent of the Chinese government, accused of picking up US national security secrets from furtive locations and delivering them cloak and dagger style to Beijing, federal prosecutors said on Monday.

Xuehua Peng, also known as Edward Peng, was arrested on Friday in the San Francisco suburb of Hayward, California, and was denied bail during an initial court appearance by a US magistrate judge that same day, federal prosecutors said at a Monday morning news conference.

"The conduct charged in this case alleges a combination of age-old spycraft and modern technology," US Attorney David Anderson said.

"Defendant Xuehua (Edward) Peng is charged with executing dead drops, delivering payments, and personally carrying to Beijing, China, secure digital cards containing classified information related to the national security of the United States," Anderson said.

Peng, 56, is not accused of stealing secrets from the US government himself, but is charged with acting as a courier who between October 2015 and June 2018 picked up classified information from the "dead drops" in Oakland and Newark, California, and Columbus, Georgia and delivering them to his handlers from the Ministry of State Security (MSS) in Beijing.

FBI agents began conducting surveillance on Peng after a double agent, referred to in court papers only as "the Source," was told by MSS officers in March 2015 that "Ed", who had family and business dealings in China, could be relied on.

"I believe that 'Ed' - who was later identified as Peng - had been instructed in spycraft, practiced it and knew that he was working for intelligence operatives of the PRC," FBI Agent Spiro Fokas, said in a sworn affidavit filed with the criminal complaint, referring to the People's Republic of China.

An MSS officer told the Source that the ministry "control(s) everything about Ed's" company and would "cut him off" if he did not do as told.

According to Fokas' affidavit, the double agent on several occasions passed information to Peng for delivery to Beijing, dropping them at the front desk of a hotel or in rooms reserved by Peng.

The dead drops sometimes involved Peng leaving $10,000 (S$13,834) or $20,000 taped in white envelopes inside the drawer of a television stand and retrieving secure digital cards with the classified information, according to the court papers.

Peng then flew to Beijing with the digital cards, the affidavit alleges.

Peng, who works as a sight-seeing tour operator for Chinese tourists in the Bay Area, faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted, prosecutors said. He has been ordered to return to court in San Francisco on Oct. 2.

More about
United States china spying

TRENDING

Malaysian man marries 2 women at the same time
Malaysian man marries 2 women at the same time
Hong Kong protester in serious condition after being shot by police in the chest
Hong Kong protester in serious condition after being shot by police in the chest
Shopping malls in KL that are not KLCC, Berjaya Times Square and Sungei Wang Plaza
Shopping malls in KL that are not KLCC, Berjaya Times Square and Sungei Wang Plaza
Kym Ng challenges TV queen Zoe Tay to an acting showdown
Kym Ng challenges TV queen Zoe Tay to an acting showdown
Indonesian girl, 11, jumps off motorcycle to escape from sexually abusive stepfather
Indonesian girl, 11, jumps off motorcycle to escape from sexually abusive stepfather
Homeowner squeaks displeasure over otters feasting on prized koi
Homeowner squeaks displeasure over otters feasting on prized koi
Bubble tea with Mark Lee, pig trotters with Jack Neo next for fried chicken mogul Nono?
Bubble tea with Mark Lee, pig trotters with Jack Neo next for fried chicken mogul Nono?
Socialite Jamie Chua&#039;s biggest designer bag regrets are all Chanels - an expert shares the best and worst bags to invest in
Socialite Jamie Chua's biggest designer bag regrets are all Chanels - an expert shares the best and worst bags to invest in
Meme roundup: All the dank parodies about the NUS molester who escaped jail time
Meme roundup: All the dank parodies about the NUS molester who escaped jail time
TOC editor Terry Xu applies to bring in PM Lee Hsien Loong&#039;s siblings in lawsuit
TOC editor Terry Xu applies to bring in PM Lee Hsien Loong's siblings in lawsuit
PMD battery catches fire while charging in Marsiling flat, elderly man taken to hospital
PMD battery catches fire while charging in Marsiling flat, elderly man taken to hospital
My son doesn&#039;t want me to wear a bikini, says Zoe Tay
My son doesn't want me to wear a bikini, says Zoe Tay

LIFESTYLE

The cost of vice: How expensive are alcohol &amp; cigarettes in the long-run?
The cost of vice: How expensive are alcohol & cigarettes in the long-run?
How to hire a maid in Singapore: Costs &amp; fees of a domestic helper (2019)
How to hire a maid in Singapore: Costs & fees of a domestic helper (2019)
Free 4th night stay at Conrad hotels, 10,000 free cups of coffee from 7-Eleven &amp; other deals this week
Free 4th night stay at Conrad hotels, 10,000 free cups of coffee from 7-Eleven & other deals this week
I did an &#039;Eat, Pray, Love&#039; trip in Nepal after quitting my job and did not regret it
I did an 'Eat, Pray, Love' trip in Nepal after quitting my job and did not regret it

Home Works

HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat
7 popular interior design trends that Singapore millennials would love for their home
7 popular interior design trends that Singapore millennials would love for their home
9 things every first-time HDB homeowner must know before renovating their flat
9 things every first-time HDB homeowner must know before renovating their flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Singaporean influencer Mongabong says people warned her about being friends with Xiaxue
Singaporean influencer Mongabong says people warned her about being friends with Xiaxue
Malaysian teacher staples 10-year-old boy&#039;s ear for not doing his homework
Malaysian teacher staples 10-year-old boy's ear for not doing his homework
Internet sensation The Try Guys, missing one, dying to try laksa. But durian...
Internet sensation The Try Guys, missing one, dying to try laksa. But durian...
This baby-faced Filipino teacher is actually 23
This baby-faced Filipino teacher is actually 23

SERVICES