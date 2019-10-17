Satanic Temple has right to gather, US Naval Academy says

The cast members of the Hell House Mercy Maelica, Cameron Willson (left) and Joy Davenport pose for a photo at the Satanic Temple.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

The Satanic Temple, recognised as a church in the United States, has the right to gather at the US Naval Academy on the condition it does not hold services, a spokeswoman said Wednesday.

But the Temple said its Naval Academy members want to hold services and vowed to fight for that "right".

"Recently, a group of Midshipmen with beliefs aligned with those practiced by The Satanic Temple... requested a space where they could assemble to discuss and share their common beliefs," said Commander Alana Garas, a spokeswoman for the academy which trains future naval officers.

"The request was for a 'study group' space, not for holding 'satanic services'," Garas said, calling the Temple "a non-theistic religious and politically active movement" which the Internal Revenue Service recognises as a church.

"Midshipmen have the right to assemble to discuss their beliefs as they choose," Garas said, but she added that in accordance with Department of Defence policy, military members may not engage in partisan political activities.

On its website, The Satanic Temple distinguishes itself from another organisation, the Church of Satan, calling itself "the primary religious Satanic organisation in the world."

It says it has chapters around the world and has undertaken "a number of high-profile public campaigns designed to preserve and advance secularism and individual liberties."

In a separate statement, the Temple said it wants "Satanic services" held at the Annapolis, Maryland-based Naval Academy, in accordance with equal treatment for religious denominations, and would take legal action if it is discriminated against.

Religious freedom is constitutionally protected in the United States.

"If the Naval Academy wants to ban Midshipmen of a particular belief from holding services because their church speaks to social issues of political relevance, they will be obligated to deny the services of Catholics for their church's political lobbying against abortion, the services of LDS-affiliated Mormons for their political activism related to gay marriage, and most every Protestant denomination for both," said Lucien Greaves, spokesperson for The Satanic Temple.

The Temple says its mission "is to encourage benevolence and empathy among all people, reject tyrannical authority, advocate practical common sense and justice, and be directed by the human conscience to undertake noble pursuits guided by the individual will."

More about
US news Religion

TRENDING

Taiwanese man installed petcam to check on dog, what he saw broke his heart
Taiwanese man installed petcam to check on dog, what he saw broke his heart
Caterer fined $5,000 for filthy kitchen infested with cockroaches, houseflies
Caterer fined $5,000 for filthy kitchen infested with cockroaches, houseflies
Namewee cautions against taking Singaporean girls out - but there&#039;s a catch
Namewee cautions against taking Singaporean girls out - but there's a catch
Malaysian MP dares ministers to live on $390 a month
Malaysian MP dares ministers to live on $390 a month
Malls in Singapore you may not know exist: PLQ, Oasis Terraces, MyVillage and more
Malls in Singapore you may not know exist: PLQ, Oasis Terraces, MyVillage and more
Rat-infested HDB unit in Clementi has neighbours living in fear
Rat-infested HDB unit in Clementi has neighbours living in fear
These resorts in Johor will make you believe you&#039;re not in Malaysia
These resorts in Johor will make you believe you're not in Malaysia
8 families find out they have been paying respects to the wrong graves for 39 years
8 families find out they have been paying respects to the wrong graves for 39 years
Tarzan star&#039;s wife killed by son, who is then shot dead by police
Tarzan star's wife killed by son, who is then shot dead by police
Former actress He Yong Fang regrets starving herself to look pretty
Former actress He Yong Fang regrets starving herself to look pretty
Trumpet trees, Singapore&#039;s sakura, flowering out of season in October due to rain after dry weather
Trumpet trees, Singapore's sakura, flowering out of season due to unusual weather
This Korean guy attempting to order food in Mandarin is the funniest thing you&#039;ll see today
This Korean guy attempting to order food in Mandarin is the funniest thing you'll see today

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Diabetics can join the bubble tea party in Malaysia with healthier version
Healthier bubble tea available in Malaysia next year
Worth it? Boba fans are paying up to $28 for a bubble tea-themed pop-up - here&#039;s a look inside
$28 for a bubble tea-themed pop-up? We visited so you don't have to
Singapore Airlines ranks 4th in Skytrax&#039;s 2019 list of world&#039;s cleanest airline cabins
Singapore Airlines ranks 4th in list of world's cleanest airline cabins
People&#039;s Park Centre/Complex - 5 cheap reasons to vsit this Chinatown icon while you can
People's Park Centre/Complex - 5 cheap reasons to vsit this Chinatown icon while you can

Home Works

Complete guide to HDB grants: Find out what you qualify for with these 5 easy questions
HDB grants: Find out what you qualify for with these 5 easy questions
These spaces were made more beautiful by wall decal
These spaces were made more beautiful by wall decal
7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Woman, 20, dies after falling from Pinnacle@Duxton&#039;s 50th-storey sky bridge
Woman, 20, dies after falling from Pinnacle@Duxton's 50th-storey sky bridge
Hong Kong actor Wong He directs traffic at intersection after lights stop working
Hong Kong actor Wong He directs traffic at intersection after lights stop working
Hamburglary: Passing motorcyclists snatch Malaysian driver&#039;s burger
Hamburglary: Motorcyclists snatch Malaysian driver's burger
Chinese teacher punishes students by forcing them to eat trash
Chinese teacher punishes students by forcing them to eat trash

SERVICES