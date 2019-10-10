Saturn is the solar system's 'moon king,' with 20 more spotted

WASHINGTON - Saturn is now being recognised as the "moon king" of our solar system, with astronomers spotting 20 more of them orbiting the giant ringed planet, bringing its total count to 82 - three more than Jupiter.

The newly identified small moons, ranging from about 3km to 6km in diameter, were detected using the Subaru telescope in Hawaii by a research team led by astronomer Scott Sheppard of the Carnegie Institution for Science in Washington.

"Saturn is the moon king," Mr Sheppard said on Wednesday (Oct 9) in an email interview.

The discovery was announced this week by the International Astronomical Union's Minor Planet Centre.

One of the moons orbits at an astounding distance of about 24 million km from Saturn, farther away than any of its other moons. By comparison, Earth's moon orbits about 386,000km from the planet.

Seventeen of the newly detected Saturnian moons are orbiting in the opposite direction of the planet's rotation. The other three orbit in the same direction Saturn spins, as is typically the case.