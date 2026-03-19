Saudi Arabia to host Arab, Islamic ministers to discuss war

Saudi Arabia will host a consultative meeting of foreign ministers from a number of Arab and Islamic countries in Riyadh on Wednesday (March 18) to discuss ways to support regional security and stability given the Iran war, the kingdom's foreign ministry said.

A Turkish diplomatic source said separately that representatives from Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Pakistan, Qatar, Syria, Turkey and the UAE would attend the meeting.

There are scant signs of de-escalation nearly three weeks into the US-Israeli war with Iran that has engulfed the region and caused unprecedented disruption to global energy supplies.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who intends to visit other countries after Riyadh, will underline the need for a negotiated and peaceful end to the war, which if continued risks lasting damage to ties between regional countries, the diplomatic source said.

Nato member Turkey, which neighbours Iran, had sought to mediate between Iran and the US before the war began.

It has condemned US and Israeli strikes on Iran as a violation of international law, and also criticised Iran's attacks on Gulf states as unacceptable.

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