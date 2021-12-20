Saudi-led coalition destroys drone aimed at King Abdullah airport: State media

SANAA - The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen early on Monday (Dec 20) destroyed a drone it says was aimed at civilians at King Abdullah airport in the southern Saudi city of Jizan, Saudi state media reported.

The coalition added that the drone was launched from Sanaa international airport in the Yemeni capital, where the Iran-aligned Houthi movement holds control.

The coalition said earlier it is conducting a military operation in the capital to destroy workshops and warehouses of drones and other weapons.

This story is developing.