Saudi promo video labels feminism, atheism, homosexuality as extremist ideas

Saudi students are seen at an exhibition to guide job seekers to a women's career fair in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia October 2, 2018.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

DUBAI - A promotional video published by Saudi Arabia's state security agency categorizes feminism, homosexuality and atheism as extremist ideas, even as the conservative Muslim kingdom seeks to promote tolerance and attract foreigners.

The animated clip posted on Twitter at the weekend by a verified account of the State Security Presidency said "all forms of extremism and perversion are unacceptable".

It listed those concepts alongside takfir - the Islamist militant practice of labeling followers of other schools of Islam unbelievers.

"Don't forget that excess of anything at the expense of the homeland is considered extremism," said the promo's voiceover.

As part of plans to open up society and attract foreign investment to transform Saudi Arabia's oil-dependent economy, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has pushed for a more moderate form of Islam and promoted nationalist sentiment.

He has loosened social restrictions and launched a tourist visa and, as Saudi Arabia prepares to take over the presidency of the Group of 20 countries next year, Riyadh has chipped away at a guardianship system that assigns each woman a male relative to approve important decisions throughout their lives.

But the authorities have also cracked down on dissent, arresting scores of critics including clerics, intellectuals and activists.

Nearly a dozen women's right advocates were detained weeks before a ban on women driving - which they had campaigned against - was lifted last year.

Activists and diplomats speculated that may have been a message that reform would happen only at the government's initiative.

The public prosecutor has said the women were arrested on suspicion of harming Saudi interests and offering support to hostile elements abroad. Some of the charges relate to their rights work.

Under Saudi law, supporting groups classified as extremist organisations can lead to imprisonment.

Homosexuality and atheism have long been illegal and punishable by death in the absolute monarchy, where public protests and political parties are banned and the media is tightly controlled.

More about
Saudi Arabia

TRENDING

Mahathir as shocked as Najib after High Court&#039;s order
Mahathir as shocked as Najib after High Court's order
3.4kg of limestone falls from HDB flat ceiling, nearly hits tenant
3.4kg of limestone falls from HDB flat ceiling, nearly hits tenant
Millennials react to famous logos getting replaced
Millennials react to famous logos getting replaced
Pregnant woman in China dies after hospital turns her away, allegedly delays treatment
Pregnant woman in China dies after hospital turns her away, allegedly delays treatment
I tried the keto diet and lost 5kg in 3 months - but here&#039;s why I&#039;ll never do it again
I tried the keto diet and lost 5kg in 3 months - but here's why I'll never do it again
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear
Auxiliary police officer jailed 9 months for stealing $23,000 meant for ATMs
Auxiliary police officer jailed 9 months for stealing $23,000 meant for ATMs
Parents on trial for murder of 5-year-old son who was scalded with hot water, confined in cage
Parents on trial for murder of 5-year-old son who was scalded with hot water, confined in cage
Where to donate old clothes, toys, books, furniture, food in Singapore
Where to donate old clothes, toys, books, furniture, food in Singapore
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint
Jacqueline Wong breaks silence of 7 months but says nothing about cheating scandal
Jacqueline Wong breaks silence of 7 months but says nothing about cheating scandal
How much will it cost a month to subscribe to all the major TV streaming services?
How much will it cost a month to subscribe to all the major TV streaming services?

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Shopping and food deals in Singapore to stretch your dollar beyond 11.11
Limited edition Hello Kitty carriers to drop at McDonald's on Nov 14
I&#039;ve been single for the last 8 years and no, there&#039;s nothing wrong with me
I've been single for the last 8 years and no, there's nothing wrong with me
No Signboard Braised Duck closes Nov 27
No Signboard Braised Duck closes Nov 27
She helps couples have sex, and has even been asked to watch
She helps couples have sex, and has even been asked to watch

Home Works

7 characteristics of scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
7 characteristics of scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
The best tiles for the kitchen
The best tiles for the kitchen
Your Taobao minimalist furniture guide
Your Taobao minimalist furniture guide

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

He defied death and became a bodybuilding champ after suffering a stroke
He defied death and became a bodybuilding champ after suffering a stroke
Rumour has it: Felicia Chin affected by viewers&#039; abuse - and other entertainment news this week
Rumour has it: Felicia Chin affected by viewers' abuse - and other entertainment news this week
Rainie Yang re-living her youth in her thirties
Rainie Yang re-living her youth in her thirties
Helen Mirren, 74, flattered to be confused with Keanu Reeves&#039; 46-year-old girlfriend
Helen Mirren, 74, flattered to be confused with Keanu Reeves' 46-year-old girlfriend

SERVICES