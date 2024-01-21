Saudis say escalating tensions amid Houthi attacks and US strikes are dangerous

WASHINGTON - Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said the kingdom was "very worried" that tensions in the Red Sea amid attacks by Yemen's Houthis and American strikes on Houthi targets could spiral out of control and escalate the conflict in the region.

"We are very worried. We are in a very difficult and dangerous time in the region, and that's why we are calling for de-escalation," Prince Faisal bin Farhan told CNN Fareed Zakaria GPS in an interview that will be aired on Jan 20.

Attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthi militia on ships in and around the Red Sea for the past few weeks have slowed trade between Asia and Europe and escalated the war in Gaza, alarming major powers.

The Saudi foreign minister said the kingdom believed in freedom of navigation and wanted tensions in the region to be de-escalated.

"We of course, believe very much in the freedom of navigation. And that's something that needs to be protected. But we also need to protect the security and stability of the region. So we are very focused on de-escalating the situation as much as possible," he told CNN.

The Houthis, who control most of Yemen, say their attacks are in solidarity with Palestinians under attack from Israel in Gaza.

Since last week, the United States has been launching strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, and this week returned the militia to a list of "terrorist" groups. US President Joe Biden said on Jan 18 that air strikes would continue even as he acknowledged they may not be halting the Houthi attacks.

The confrontation risks an expansion of the conflict beyond Hamas-governed Gaza, where the local health ministry says over 24,000 people - or more than one per cent of Gaza's 2.3 million population - have been killed in Israel's assault.

Tel Aviv launched its offensive following the Oct 7 attacks on Israel by the Palestinian militant group, which Israeli officials say killed 1,200 people.

