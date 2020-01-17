Scientists hope to revive near-extinct northern white rhino in Kenya

Najin (R) and her daughter Fatou, the last two northern white rhino females, graze near their enclosure at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, Kenya, on March 31, 2018.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

Scientists working to save the northern white rhinoceros from extinction plan to implant its artificially developed embryos in another, more abundant rhino subspecies in Kenya later this year, researchers and government officials said on Wednesday.

The northern white rhino came closer to extinction in 2018 when the last known living male died in Kenya's Ol Pejeta Conservancy. The only surviving northern white rhinos now are a mother and daughter, which also live at the site, making them the world's most endangered mammal.

Researchers collected sperm from male rhinos before their deaths and developed three embryos using eggs collected from the two living females last year. They plan to implant the embryos in female southern white rhinos, which are more populous.

"Despite the fact that more research is still needed, the team expects that a first attempt for this crucial, never before achieved step, may be undertaken in 2020," Ol Pejeta Conservancy said in a statement.

In addition to Ol Pejeta, the team behind the effort includes Kenya Wildlife Services, Italian-based Avantea Lab, which has the embryos in its custody,  Dvůr Králové Zoo in the Czech Republic, and German-based Leibniz Institute for Zoo & Wildlife Research.

"We are glad that the northern white rhino in-vitro fertilization project ... has been able to successfully produce three pure northern white rhino embryos ready for implantation," Tourism and Wildlife Minister Najib Balala said.

"This is a big win for Kenya and its partners, as the northern white rhinos are faced with the threat of imminent extinction."

The northern white rhino was once found in several countries in east and central Africa but, as with other rhino species, its numbers fell sharply due to heavy poaching.

The International Rhino Foundation estimates there are roughly 18,000 southern white rhinos surviving, mostly in South Africa. It puts the total number of black rhinos at about 5,500.

Kenya, which was home to as many as 20,000 rhinos in the 1970s, now has about 650, mostly black rhinos.

More about
Kenya animals wildlife Wildlife conservation Africa Endangered/threatened species

TRENDING

$1.5m condo parking saga: Resident given stern warning for verbally abusing security guard
$1.5m condo parking saga: Resident given stern warning for verbally abusing security guard
Family baffled by death of bride-to-be in motorcycle accident
Family baffled by death of bride-to-be in motorcycle accident
Singaporeans to get to shape curriculum new citizens undergo before getting their ICs
Singaporeans to get to shape curriculum new citizens undergo before getting their ICs
The math behind TOTO: Here&#039;s why it (statistically) doesn&#039;t make financial sense to play
Why it doesn't make financial sense to buy TOTO
Robinsons&#039; &#039;broken&#039; Chinese on CNY decorations has people scratching their heads
Robinsons' 'broken' Chinese on CNY decorations has people scratching their heads
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Widow’s life savings of nearly $55k wiped out by Indian scammers via Viber call
Widow’s life savings of nearly $55k wiped out by Indian scammers via Viber call
Actress Barbie Hsu&#039;s husband Wang Xiaofei said he was scolded in Taiwan because of his Beijing accent
Actress Barbie Hsu's husband Wang Xiaofei said he was scolded in Taiwan because of his Beijing accent
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George&#039;s Avenue
Woman hanging off 14th floor ledge at Jalan Besar gets rescued
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student&#039;s rejection from Chinese course
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student's rejection from Chinese course
Taiwan President: Invasion would be &#039;very costly&#039; for China
Taiwan President: Invasion would be 'very costly' for China

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Free activities in Singapore this weekend: CNY Bazaars, Taiwan&#039;s Ningxia Night Market &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: CNY Bazaars, Taiwan's Ningxia Night Market & more
This atas Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; is so good, you can forget about your keto diet
This atas Peranakan 'cai png' is so good, you can forget about your keto diet
How to beat the JB Customs jam during CNY
How to beat the JB Customs jam during CNY
Singapore&#039;s Marie Kondo in the making
Singapore's Marie Kondo in the making

Home Works

Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE

SERVICES