Scientists seek out limit to human endurance

In this handout photograph released by the Tenzing-Hillary Everest Marathon on May 29, 2019 a runner competes in the world's highest marathon in the foothills of Mount Everest in the Solukhumbu district of Nepal.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

US scientists who studied the performance of myriad athletes -- including adventurous souls who spent five long months running across the United States -- have come up with an estimate of the absolute physiological boundary of human endurance.

The conclusions are pretty technical but the study published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances highlights one feature in particular that makes people unique among primates: their physical endurance is indeed extraordinary.

It is probably something we inherited from hunter-gatherers over the course of two million years, the researchers say. In a nutshell, when it comes to pushing one's body to the limit, humans run circles around monkeys.

The limit to human endurance is measured in multiples of something called basal metabolism, which is the minimum energy, counted in calories, that is expended by the body to keep itself going for one minute.

And the limit to human endurance is about 2.5 times this basal metabolism, says the team, led by Herman Pontzer, a professor of evolutionary anthropology at Duke University.

In athletic events defined as short -- races that last anywhere from hours to weeks, such as a triathlon, a marathon or the Tour de France -- people can crank their metabolism up to five or even 10 times their resting metabolic rate.

But there comes a point in which performance will fall back down to about three times that rate, these scientists say. It is simply impossible for humans to stay above that level for more than a few weeks.

To arrive at this figure the team followed five men and one woman who are considered extreme runners.

From January to June of 2015 they took part in the Race Across the USA -- 4,957 km (3,080 miles) from Los Angeles to Washington, DC. That's the equivalent of doing a marathon a day, six days a week, for 20 weeks.

"All of those people are losing weight. They're burning away their fuel faster than they can put it back in," Pontzer said.

"What point do I hit where I can finally put as many calories back in as I burn each day?"

The answer, Pontzer said, is 2.5 BMR -- which stands for basal total metabolic rate.

"That's about 4,000 calories a day," he said.

CRAZY HUMANS

Die-hards who ran across America drank eight liters of water a day in the first week and burned up 6,000 calories per day.

But they kept losing weight all the way through to the end of the race and never reached a state of equilibrium.

"You cannot really take in more than 4,000 calories a day," said Pontzer.

"You can burn more than that, but you're losing weight every day. So that's not really sustainable forever. You can do it for a couple of days, a couple of weeks, but you can't do it forever."

His team says the limit to human endurance is probably linked to people's digestive activity, rather than their muscles or heart, because this was the least common denominator in all of the sports that were studied.

To wit: cycling, running and triathlons cause people to use different muscles. But they all have the same stomach.

While humans stand out among primates in their ability to perform physically, other animals are also good at extreme endurance, such as migratory birds. But this part of the picture has not been studied as thoroughly.

Pontzer notes an important difference between people and animals. "The other animals are too smart to do all these crazy things that people do," he said.

More about

scientific research science Marathons Health and Wellbeing
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Mother regrets not locking kitchen window after 6-year-old daughter falls to her death
Mother regrets not locking kitchen window after 6-year-old daughter falls to her death
How Grab&#039;s Tan Hooi Ling climbed her way to success
How Grab's Tan Hooi Ling climbed her way to success
Malaysian Casanova teaches men how to attract women - but it&#039;s nothing new
Malaysian Casanova teaches men how to attract women - but it's something they should already know
It&#039;s Lin Chi-ling who got married, not me, jests Jimmy Lin (Chih-ying) about name mix-up
It's Lin Chi-ling who got married, not me, jests Jimmy Lin (Chih-ying) about name mix-up
She moved to Singapore, quit her lucrative job, acted in Crazy Rich Asians, and made her first movie at 36
She quit her lucrative job and acted in Crazy Rich Asians as calefare
Chinese girl suffers constipation for 5 days. The cause? Bubble tea pearls
Doctor's scan reveals undigested bubble tea pearls the cause of girl's severe constipation
Taiwanese supermodel Lin Chi-ling marries Japanese boyband member Akira
Jerry Yan surprised by Lin Chi-ling's marriage news
Lawyer Samuel Seow charged with assault, harassment following leaked video
Lawyer Samuel Seow charged with assault, harassment following leaked video
Mind blown: Guy demonstrates the proper way to use this Singapore playground staple
Mind blown: Guy demonstrates the proper way to use this Singapore playground staple
Malaysian girl falls asleep in cinema watching Aladdin, wakes up to find &#039;Prince Charming&#039; holding her hand
Malaysian girl falls asleep in cinema watching Aladdin, wakes up to find 'Prince Charming' holding her hand
New ERP rates for June 2019 - plus, the top 3 most expensive gantries to avoid!
New ERP rates for June 2019 - plus, the top 3 most expensive gantries to avoid!
Viral video on how to test if your food is fake or real found to be &#039;mostly false&#039;
Viral video to test for fake food is mostly fake

LIFESTYLE

Durian delivery Singapore price guide: Same-day delivery? No problem!
Durian delivery Singapore price guide: Same-day delivery? No problem!
Leaving kids alone at home: When is the right age?
Leaving kids alone at home: When is the right age?
6 new Singapore hotels for your next staycation
6 new Singapore hotels for your next staycation
Durian fruit sells for $65,000 at auction in Thailand
Durian fruit sells for $65,000 at auction in Thailand

Home Works

House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Student and the internet get shock of their lives after mistaking hanging laundry for hanged person
Student and the internet get shock of their lives after mistaking hanging laundry for hanged person
9-year-old girl in China traumatised after lift slides down 18 floors
9-year-old girl in China traumatised after lift slides down 18 floors
Taufik Batisah&#039;s niece is &#039;trapped&#039; in Lebanon and he&#039;s seeking donations to bring her back safely
Taufik Batisah's niece is 'trapped' in Lebanon and he's seeking donations to bring her back safely
Frenzied shoppers and long queues as new Uniqlo x KAWS collection drops in Asia
$19.90 Uniqlo x KAWS tote bag being resold for $128 in Singapore

SERVICES