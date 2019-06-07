Scientists urge climate protesters to save planet by planting trees

The best places to reforest are in the tropics because of the fast rate trees grow there.

The best way to keep climate change in check is by replanting trees on destroyed forest areas the size of the United States, scientists said on Thursday, as doing so would capture two-thirds of man-made planet-warming emissions.

Tom Crowther, a professor at the Crowther Lab, a research group based at ETH Zurich, urged hundreds of thousands of people who skipped school and work this year in a growing movement for climate action to start planting trees or funding such efforts.

"Every other climate change solution requires that we all change our behaviour, or we need some top-down decision from a politician who may or may not believe in climate change, or it's a scientific discovery we don't yet have," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"This one is not only our most powerful solution - it's one that every single one of us can get involved with," he said.