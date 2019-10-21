Sculptor transforms Rome's dead trees into art

Sculptor Andrea Gandini carves a sculpture of a wolf's face from a dead tree stump in the Villa Pamphili park, Rome, Italy, October 18, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

Andrea Gandini, a 22-year-old Roman sculptor, is making a growing name for himself by turning the Eternal City's dead tree stumps into much-admired pieces of art.

Gandini, who began his tree carvings around five years ago, chipped away at his 66th stump in the huge Villa Pamphili park on Friday.

He has plenty of raw material to work with. Rome is known as one of the greenest cities in Europe, with its 313,000 trees filling its many parks and lining the streets in the city centre.

However, many were planted nearly a century ago and are now weak or dying. Seeing how they were neglected made Gandini want to act.

"I had been sculpting wood since I was a kid, in my garage. Then I chose to carve a stump that was out on the street. That is how I chose to start carving stumps in Rome," he said, as he worked on his latest creation.

He said he liked to meet people while working and had no personal claim to the faces, animals and other artwork carved out the stumps.

"It takes me about a week to finish one sculpture, then it becomes everyone's. It's a passion and a bit of a fixation," he added, as passers-by stopped to admire his work and take photos with their phones.

Gandini maps the stumps on his website, and the sculptures are becoming a tourist attraction. Tour guides even include his work in their packages.

"Stumps are not very well considered but they have the right features that make them perfect for carving," he said. "Rome has many stumps that are waiting to become pieces of art."

Despite the popularity of his work among locals and tourists, the Rome authorities have been less enthusiastic.

Although there is no law that forbids people from carving dead tree stumps, police have threatened to ban him from historic areas using tough new rules drawn up in recent years to maintain decorum.

Gandini says he loves nature and it hurts him to see the trees become a safety hazard.

They often fall and smash cars during storms, and city hall says some 86,000 need to be specially maintained or chopped down.

"If nothing changes in ten years there will be hardly any trees left," Gandini

More about
Italy artists Art and Design

TRENDING

&#039;Crazy uncle&#039; spotted driving car along East Coast Park cycling path
'Crazy uncle' spotted driving car along East Coast Park cycling path
Father lets baby sit on floor near MRT doors, allegedly tells concerned netizen it&#039;s not his problem
Father lets baby sit on floor near MRT doors, allegedly tells concerned netizen it's not his problem
Security guard attacked for clamping illegally parked car in KL
Security guard attacked for clamping illegally parked car in KL
About 10 involved in fight in Tanjong Pagar, with one allegedly using a knife
About 10 involved in fight in Tanjong Pagar, with one allegedly using a knife
Baby born without penis in Turkey
Baby born without penis in Turkey
SharingIsCaring: Secret Telegram group circulating pictures of schoolgirls on MRT
SharingIsCaring: Secret Telegram group circulating pictures of schoolgirls on MRT
Actress Meixin goes from crying every day to starring alongside Elvin Ng
Actress Meixin goes from crying every day to starring alongside Elvin Ng
Hong Kong protesters battle cops, torch hundreds of shops
Hong Kong protesters battle cops, torch hundreds of shops
Two teens in SG Nasi Lemak case each get another charge
Two teens in SG Nasi Lemak case each get another charge
Here are signs that you (or your boyfriend) have borderline personality disorder
Here are signs that you (or your boyfriend) have borderline personality disorder
Workers&#039; Party chief Pritam Singh, PA grassroots adviser spar over allegation of &#039;double standards&#039;
Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh, PA grassroots adviser spar over allegation of 'double standards'
Superyacht linked to 1MDB and Jho Low up for sale again
Superyacht linked to 1MDB and Jho Low up for sale again

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB &amp; BTO living rooms that are far from boring
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB & BTO living rooms that are far from boring
The most expensive hotel stay in Singapore costs $684 per night - and that&#039;s just for the cheapest room
The most expensive hotel stay in Singapore costs $684 per night - and that's just for the cheapest room
8 delicious and cheap dim sum restaurants to try in JB
8 delicious and cheap dim sum restaurants to try in JB
She&#039;ll help you find love but don&#039;t ask her for a virgin
She'll help you find love but don't ask her for a virgin

Home Works

House tour: A patchwork of styles create a distinct look in this Boon Lay flat
House tour: A patchwork of styles create a distinct look in this Boon Lay flat
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB &amp; BTO living rooms that are far from boring
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB & BTO living rooms that are far from boring
8 interior trends in Singapore that might take off in 2020
8 interior trends in Singapore that might take off in 2020
House Tour: The museum-like home of a fossil collector
House Tour: The museum-like home of a fossil collector

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Li Ronghao laments he&#039;s old, but his concert fans tell a different story
Li Ronghao laments he's old, but his concert fans tell a different story
Gojek driver allegedly forces 11-year-old out of car at night for having a pet bird with her
Gojek driver allegedly kicks 11-year-old out of car for having a pet bird with her
Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway
Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway
Wu Chun at 40 is an abs-olute hunk
Wu Chun at 40 is an abs-olute hunk

SERVICES