Second Vietnamese family fears son among 39 dead in UK truck

A 26-year-old Vietnamese woman Pham Thi Tra My and 20-year-old Vietnamese man Nguyen Dinh Luong are feared among the 39 people found dead in a truck in Britain this week.
PHOTO: Twitter
AFP

HANOI - Another Vietnamese citizen is feared among the 39 people found dead in a truck in Britain this week, after his father said on Saturday (Oct 26) he received a chilling call to say his son died en route to the UK.

British police initially said all 39 people found dead in a refrigerated trailer in Essex this week were Chinese, including eight women.

But at least two Vietnamese families have now said they fear their relatives are among the victims, who may have been carrying falsified Chinese passports.

Nguyen Dinh Gia said his son told him two weeks ago he planned to travel to Britain from France, where he had been living illegally since 2018.

His 20-year-old son Nguyen Dinh Luong said he would pay £11,000 (S$19,000) for the journey.

But Mr Gia got a call several days ago from a Vietnamese man saying "Please have some sympathy, something unexpected happened," he told AFP.

"I fell to the ground when I heard that," Mr Gia told AFP.

"It seemed that he was in the truck with the accident, all of them dead," he added.

He has asked Vietnamese officials to help identify his son, who was believed to be looking for work in a nail salon in the UK.

Contacts in Britain told Mr Gia his son was believed to have left Paris around 3pm on Oct 21, two days before the bodies were found.

A 26-year-old Vietnamese woman Pham Thi Tra My is also believed to be among the dead after her family received a heart-rending text message from her on Wednesday before the immigrants were discovered.

"I'm sorry Mum. My path to abroad doesn't succeed. Mum, I love you so much! I'm dying bcoz I can't breathe," she said in the message confirmed by her brother Pham Manh Cuong.

He received another message from her on Wednesday saying: "Please try to work hard to pay the debt for mummy, my dear," according to a text sent at 12:15 Hanoi time on Wednesday and seen by AFP.

Beijing has urged British authorities to "confirm and verify" the identities of the 39 people, believed to be Chinese...

Posted by The Straits Times on Friday, October 25, 2019

Both suspected victims came from Ha Tinh, an impoverished province in central Vietnam where many of the country's illegal migrants come from.

Many have their sights set on Britain, where they end up working in nail salons or on cannabis farms, hoping for quick riches.

Many travel through Russia or China and often carry falsified documents for the journeys which can cost up to US$40,000.

The 39 bodies were found on an industrial estate in Grays east of London early on Wednesday.

A 25-year-old Northern Irish man was arrested at the scene, while two British nationals were arrested Friday on suspicion of trafficking and manslaughter, Essex police said.

More about
Illegal immigration human trafficking

TRENDING

Chinese MMA fighter KOs two kung fu &#039;masters&#039; in one night, both within 72 seconds
Chinese MMA fighter KOs two kung fu 'masters' in one night, both within 72 seconds
Woman arrested after stripping off clothes in argument with cabby along Middle Road
Woman arrested after stripping off clothes in argument with cabby along Middle Road
She&#039;s a &#039;royal princess&#039; in Singapore, but don&#039;t call her a spoilt brat
She's a 'royal princess' in Singapore, but don't call her a spoilt brat
Once a K-pop idol, ex-SKarf member Tasha Low became a sales manager and is now making her comeback
Former K-pop idol and SKarf member Tasha Low making her comeback in Singapore
Thai man&#039;s fingers swell and rot after wearing too many rings, charity steps in to help
Thai man's fingers swell and rot after wearing too many rings
Malaysian model scolds airline for refusing her the toilet during landing, netizens scold her back
Malaysian model scolds airline for refusing her the toilet during landing, netizens scold her back
Getting a driving license in Singapore - how much does it cost?
Getting a driving license in Singapore - how much does it cost?
75-year-old Korean granny started lifting weights to overcome chronic pain - now she&#039;s a competitive bodybuilder
75-year-old Korean granny started lifting weights to overcome chronic pain - now she's a competitive bodybuilder
7 tips that you can learn from SQ girls on how to handle your period on a flight
7 tips that you can learn from SQ girls on how to handle your period on a flight
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
6-year-old Chinese girl left paralysed after dance teacher forced her into splits
6-year-old Chinese girl left paralysed after dance teacher forced her into splits
Why netizens are fuming over RGS spokesman’s comments on ‘the ordinary Singaporean’
Why netizens are fuming over RGS spokesman’s comments on ‘the ordinary Singaporean’

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

10 local-inspired high tea deals in Singapore that will make your weekends better
10 local-inspired high tea deals in Singapore that will make your weekends better
17 subtle (and not so subtle) signs your mother-in-law hates you
17 subtle (and not so subtle) signs your mother-in-law hates you
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
This new pre-school in Funan costs $2.5K a month - an extra $880 lets you work next to your kids
This new pre-school in Funan costs $2.5K a month - an extra $880 lets you work next to your kids

Home Works

Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you&#039;ll want to return to every day
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you'll want to return to every day
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

US YouTuber raves about Singapore&#039;s McSpicy, calls it the burger to end all #ChickenSandwichWars
US YouTuber raving about McSpicy makes us feel incredibly lucky to be Singaporean
Mario Ho and Ming Xi welcome baby boy, casino tycoon Stanley Ho&#039;s first grandson
Mario Ho and Ming Xi welcome baby boy, casino tycoon Stanley Ho's first grandson
Nothing is coming between Giddens Ko and chicken rice this time
Nothing is coming between Jiubadao and Tian Tian chicken rice this time
Malaysian man cooks rice in office in order to save money for his family
Malaysian man cooks rice in office in order to save money for his family

SERVICES