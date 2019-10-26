Second Vietnamese family fears son among 39 dead in UK truck

HANOI - Another Vietnamese citizen is feared among the 39 people found dead in a truck in Britain this week, after his father said on Saturday (Oct 26) he received a chilling call to say his son died en route to the UK.

British police initially said all 39 people found dead in a refrigerated trailer in Essex this week were Chinese, including eight women.

But at least two Vietnamese families have now said they fear their relatives are among the victims, who may have been carrying falsified Chinese passports.

Nguyen Dinh Gia said his son told him two weeks ago he planned to travel to Britain from France, where he had been living illegally since 2018.

His 20-year-old son Nguyen Dinh Luong said he would pay £11,000 (S$19,000) for the journey.

But Mr Gia got a call several days ago from a Vietnamese man saying "Please have some sympathy, something unexpected happened," he told AFP.

"I fell to the ground when I heard that," Mr Gia told AFP.

"It seemed that he was in the truck with the accident, all of them dead," he added.

He has asked Vietnamese officials to help identify his son, who was believed to be looking for work in a nail salon in the UK.