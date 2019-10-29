Secretive military spaceplane lands in Florida after record-long orbital flight

WASHINGTON - The Pentagon's secretive X-37B spaceplane landed in Florida on Sunday after a record-long orbital flight lasting more than two years, the US Air Force said, capping the latest test mission for an array of military technologies.

The unpiloted X-37B, built by Boeing Co., touched down on an air strip at NASA's Kennedy Space Center at 3:51 a.m. ET after spending 780 days orbiting Earth as the Air Force's fifth flight mission under the Orbital Test Vehicle programme, the Air Force said.

The spaceplane, roughly the size of a small bus and sharing many design features with NASA's Space Shuttle, was sent into orbit in 2017 atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, embarking on a mission managed by the Washington-based Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office to conduct various classified technology experiments in a long-duration space environment.

"The X-37B continues to demonstrate the importance of a reusable spaceplane," Barbara Barrett, the newly appointed Air Force secretary, said in a statement.