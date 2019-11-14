Self-taught violin maker wins international fame

Svetozar Bogdanovski, an internationally recognized self-taught craftsman, supervises an apprentice at his shop in Veles, North Macedonia, on Oct. 9.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

VELES, North Macedonia - Svetozar Bogdanovski built his first violin 35 years ago for his son Kostadin, then aged seven, who had expressed interest in taking lessons.

Today Bogdanovski's violins are priced at €60,000 (S$89,900) apiece and are sold worldwide, while Kostadin is an internationally acclaimed violinist.

His younger sister Frosina is also a professional violinist.

"I had to create the conditions for him [Kostadin] to develop. The first condition was having a good instrument, which I couldn't afford," Bogdanovski told Reuters.

Bogdanovski, a resident of Veles, a town in North Macedonia about 50 kilometers south of the capital Skopje, ended up giving up his job as an artist to devote himself fully to making violins.

His wife Marija - a professor of violin - and fellow artist Tatjana Miseva also joined him in the new business, which has now built more than 700 instruments, some of them copies of instruments made by famous Italian masters such as Guarnerius.

Bogdanovski uses maple wood for the bottom of his violins and spruce wood for the top, all exclusively from ancient Bosnian forests.

The wood is first dried, then soaked in saltwater for several years before the building of the instrument begins.

"Each violin has something specific and unique. That's why no two are the same, even though each instrument looks just like any other. They differ from each other just as people do," he said.

Among the international prizes he has accumulated, Bogdanovski is especially proud of an award one of his instruments won in Italy against competition from craftsmen descended from violin masters of Cremona.

He also twice won the prestigious annual award of the Violin Society of America, in 2008 and 2012.

American Rachel Barton, Serbian Robert Lakatos and Greek Jonian-Ilia Kadesa are among prominent violinists using his instruments.

More about
music Film festivals/awards

TRENDING

Woman and 5-year-old son found dead near Bukit Timah Nature Reserve
Woman and 5-year-old son found dead near Bukit Timah Nature Reserve
Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
Nurses film own antics at animal clinic, animal lovers demand action
Nurses film own antics at animal clinic, animal lovers demand action
Aliff Aziz defends his right to call his father for help when he was pinned down by police
Aliff Aziz defends his right to call his father for help when he was pinned down by police
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin &amp; other things to do in JB this weekend
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin & other things to do in JB this weekend
Guy throws older man onto ground, kicks him repeatedly at Golden Mile Complex
Guy throws older man onto ground, kicks him repeatedly at Golden Mile Complex
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China&#039;s Huashan Mountain
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China's Huashan Mountain
Singapore water issue a legacy of Mahathir: Malaysian minister
Singapore water issue a legacy of Mahathir: Malaysian minister
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
He is 42, she is 22: Jerry Yan romance drama draws flak over co-leads&#039; big age gap
He's 42, she's 22: Jerry Yan romance drama draws flak over co-leads' age gap

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

True story: &#039;I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee&#039;
True story: 'I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee'
Dating a mummy&#039;s boy: Jade Seah says, &#039;I can&#039;t&#039;
Dating a mummy's boy: Jade Seah says, 'I can't'
Danger of small toys: Mum saw blood pouring from sleeping toddler&#039;s throat
Mum horrified to see blood pouring from sleeping toddler's throat
Shopping and food deals in Singapore to stretch your dollar beyond 11.11
Limited edition Hello Kitty carriers to drop at McDonald's on Nov 14

Home Works

House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
7 characteristics of Scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
7 characteristics of Scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
The best tiles for the kitchen
The best tiles for the kitchen

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

How to &#039;live and play safely&#039;, according to cybersecurity expert
How to 'live and play safely', according to cybersecurity expert
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint

SERVICES