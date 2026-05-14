Senate confirms Trump pick Warsh as chairman of the Federal Reserve, following Powell

WASHINGTON — The Senate confirmed President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Federal Reserve, Kevin Warsh, bringing new leadership to the world's most powerful central bank at a fraught moment for the global economy.

Warsh, 56, a former top Fed official, was confirmed Wednesday (May 13) in a largely party-line 54-45 vote and will replace Jerome Powell as chair at an unusually difficult time for the independent agency.

Inflation has topped the Fed's two per cent target for five years and is now rising faster because of spiking gas prices.

The Fed's interest rate-setting committee is divided and saw the most dissenting votes in more than three decades last month.

And Powell, after years of personal attacks from Trump and an unprecedented Justice Department investigation, plans to remain on the Fed's board even after his term as chair ends, potentially creating a competing power centre.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-SD, said in a floor speech that it's critical that a Fed chair "understand not only the macro" but also "appreciate the microeconomy: and that's the hardworking Americans, their jobs and their livelihoods".

"Kevin Warsh is just such a person," Thune said.

Trump has demanded change at the Federal Reserve

The Fed has faced threats to its independence from Trump, who has repeatedly attacked Powell for not cutting interest rates.

Trump also sought to fire Fed governor Lisa Cook and launched an investigation into Powell's Senate testimony about a building renovation.

The probe of Powell had threatened to derail Warsh's nomination, as Republican Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina vowed to withhold support until the investigation was terminated.

The probe was ultimately dropped in April. Every Republican voted for Warsh on Wednesday, as did Democratic Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania.

Kevin Hassett, director of the White House's National Economic Council, said in a Fox News interview on Sunday that he believes the markets are relieved that Warsh "is going to help lower interest rates over time".

"Obviously, data driven," said Hassett. "I'm not putting any pressure on Kevin Warsh."

In December, Trump said on his social media platform that he wanted a Fed chair who would cut interest rates when the stock market rose — the opposite of what traditional economics would prescribe — and added, "Anyone that disagrees with me will never be the Fed chairman!"

Trump's comments have fueled concerns over whether Warsh will set rates based on economic conditions or instead seek to appease Trump, even if doing so could worsen inflation. At Warsh's confirmation hearing last month, Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, derided him as a "sock puppet" for Trump.

Still, Warsh denied at the hearing that Trump had pressured him to reduce the Fed's key rate.

"I will be an independent actor if confirmed as chair of the Federal Reserve," he said.

A critic of the Fed's leadership in the past

Warsh has been highly critical of the Fed's recent track record, particularly the inflation spike in 2021-22, the worst in four decades.

He has called for limiting the Fed's communications, which would be a sharp shift after decades of growing transparency.

He has argued that some of its communications tools, such as quarterly forecasts of where its key rate may head, have made it harder for officials to switch gears.

Senate Democrats have also condemned Warsh for not fully divulging the details of his wealth, which amounts to at least US$100 million (S$127.3 million).

His investments include stakes in Polymarket and SpaceX, but he hasn't revealed the size of those holdings.

He promised to sell all such assets within 90 days of being sworn in.

"He will be the wealthiest Fed chair in history, but he refuses to provide transparency to the American people about who he is entangled with," Warren said.

Warsh faces difficult economic conditions

The Fed is still grappling with how to respond to the 50 per cent spike in gas prices caused by the war in Iran.

The increase has boosted inflation, which reached 3.8 per cent in April.

The Fed is tasked by Congress with keeping prices stable, which it seeks to do by raising its short-term rate to make borrowing and spending more expensive, cooling growth and inflation.

The Fed typically looks past temporary price increases that stem from supply disruptions, such as the war's cutoff of oil through the Strait of Hormuz, because those prices typically level off — or even fall — once supply is restored.

But the Fed also followed that approach after the coronavirus pandemic snarled global supply chains.

Inflation turned out to last longer than expected, and Powell and other Fed officials have acknowledged that they waited too long to raise rates. Inflation surged to 9.1 per cent by June 2022.

The Fed's rate-setting committee has kept rates unchanged for three straight meetings as it evaluates the spike in gas prices.

At its most recent meeting last month, three members of the committee objected to language that suggested its next move would be a rate cut.

They preferred more neutral language that would allow for a hike.

Many Fed watchers saw those dissents as a warning shot to Warsh that he won't be able to easily engineer rate reductions.

A fourth member of the 12-member committee, Stephen Miran, dissented in favour of a rate cut, as he has at every meeting since Trump appointed him to the Fed's board last September.

Miran is serving until a replacement is named, and Warsh will take his spot.

Powell, meanwhile, said at a news conference on April 29 that he would remain as a Fed governor until the Justice Department closes its investigation into the Fed's building project, the first time a chair may stay on the board for an extended period since 1948.

His term as a governor lasts until January 2028.

US Attorney Jeanine Pirro has dropped the government's probe, but she has said it could be reopened if the Fed's inspector general, which has looked into the renovation project since last July, finds evidence of criminal activity.

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