Sephora to shut US stores for day of diversity training after racial incident

After SZA's tweet following the incident, Google reviews for the Calabasas store spiked, with many users criticizing Sephora over the incident.

LVMH's Sephora beauty chain said it will close all its US stores, distribution centres and corporate offices on Wednesday to conduct diversity training for employees, a move that follows a racial incident involving a Grammy-nominated singer.

R&B singer SZA, who is black, said in April she was racially profiled at a Sephora store in Calabasas, California.

"We have been informed of an incident at our Calabasas store and in addition to reaching out to SZA directly, we are gathering more information about the incident in order to take the proper next steps," Emily Shapiro, a spokeswoman for Sephora, told Reuters in an email. "We take complaints like this very seriously, profiling on the basis of race is not tolerated at Sephora."

SZA said a Sephora employee she identified as "Sandy" called security to make sure the singer was not stealing from the store. "We had a long talk. U have a blessed day Sandy," SZA said in a Twitter post.