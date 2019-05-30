Seven killed as Hungarian boat carrying South Korean tourists capsizes on Danube

Police and fire brigade vehicles are seen on the Danube bank after tourist boat capsized on the river in Budapest, Hungary, May 29, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

BUDAPEST - At least seven people were killed and more than a dozen were missing after a pleasure boat carrying South Korean tourists capsized on the flooding Danube in the Hungarian capital on Wednesday, police and ambulance said.

The boat reportedly collided with another tourist vessel near the Hungarian parliament building, then turned over on the river, which has been flooding, with very strong currents, while a rainstorm enveloped Budapest.

Mihaly Toth, a spokesman of the boat's owner, told state television that the boat - the Mermaid - had sunk.

A massive rescue effort was under way with boats, divers, spotlights, and radar scanning along the river several kilometres (miles) downstream.

Police said the boat had been carrying 33 South Korean tourists plus a crew of two. A state media reporter cited a South Korean embassy official as saying the passengers included children. Journalists at the scene said they saw children's ambulances on the riverbank.

An Ambulance spokesman told state television that 14 people had been pulled out of the water so far. Seven of them have died, with the other seven suffering from hypothermia but stable. It was not immediately clear exactly how many of the remaining 21 people were still missing.

Dozens of emergency vehicles were visible on a stretch several kilometres (miles) downstream from the site of the accident, which happened shortly after 9pm local time (3am Thursday Singapore time).

The hours that have passed since the accident make it less likely that new survivors will be found in the central Budapest area, as the strong currents have carried people far downstream, emergency rescue chiefs told state media.

The National Ambulance Service was conducting searches on along stretch downstream from Budapest and on alert on the entire Danube stretch south of Budapest in Hungary, where all boat traffic has been halted.

Television footage showed the bank of the Danube closed off by police on the Pest side, across from the World Heritage site of Buda Castle.

The Danube's flooding and currents made rescue efforts extremely difficult, a rescue diver told the state broadcaster, adding that the waters of the Danube were only about 10-12 degrees Celsius (50 to 54 Fahrenheit).

The boat was a 27-metre (89-foot) double-decker river cruise boat that can hold up to 60 people and was equipped with a 150-horsepower engine, its owner, Panorama Deck Ltd., told state media.

"We are mobilising every resource we have to protect human lives," they added.

The Mermaid had been in their fleet since 2003 and received regular maintenance, they said.

According to boat register Hajoregiszter.hu, the Mermaid was originally manufactured in 1949 in the Soviet Union and received a Hungarian-made new engine in the 1980s.

Neither the boat registry nor the boat's operator could be immediately reached for comment on the boat's age.

A shipping expert told state television that it was likely that the pleasure boat had collided with a very large vessel that had sunk it very quickly.

The hull was found on the riverbed just a few hundred metres (yards) from its usual mooring point.

More about

Hungary Accidents Rivers deaths
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Wing chun devotee challenges Chinese MMA fighter and gets flattened in six seconds
Wing chun devotee challenges Chinese MMA fighter and gets flattened in six seconds
Woman kept $50,000 banked into her account from love scam
Woman kept $50,000 banked into her account from love scam
Over 30 plants removed from Pasir Ris corridor after complaints
Over 30 plants removed from Pasir Ris corridor after complaints
Liu Shishi reportedly suffering from postpartum depression
Liu Shishi reportedly suffering from postpartum depression
ciNE65 film competition draws more than 100 entries on meaning of &#039;Singapura&#039;
Local film competition draws more than 100 entries on meaning of 'Singapura'
Man in Taiwan cuts up wife&#039;s expensive bra after oil seeps out from it
Man in Taiwan cuts up wife's expensive bra after oil seeps out from it
Hong Kong singer Gillian Chung dispels rumours her marriage is on the rocks
Hong Kong singer Gillian Chung dispels rumours her marriage is on the rocks
Celebrity trainer Jordan Yeoh didn&#039;t leave his home for 3 days after durian fame
Celebrity trainer Jordan Yeoh didn't leave his home for 3 days after durian fame
Singapore-based paedophile Boris Kunsevitsky produced child pornography, stored it in e-folder named &#039;jailbait&#039;
Singapore-based paedophile Boris Kunsevitsky produced child pornography, stored it in e-folder named 'jailbait'
Grab driver offers disabled passenger discounted rides, warms the hearts of many online
Grab driver offers disabled passenger discounted rides, warms the hearts of many online
Daniel Wu nearly dies after appendix ruptures
Daniel Wu nearly dies after appendix ruptures
Keanu Reeves says he is a lonely guy
Keanu Reeves says he is a lonely guy

LIFESTYLE

Free plushies and giant inflatables at Sentosa&#039;s Pokémon Carnival in June
Free plushies and giant inflatables at Sentosa's Pokémon Carnival in June
Meet the undergrad dad who funded his education and raised his family – at the same time
Meet the undergrad dad who funded his education and raised his family – at the same time
Ramadan grub: Break fast at these cool new restaurants
Ramadan grub: Break fast at these cool new restaurants
How to get National Day Parade (NDP) 2019 tickets: Possible (but not proven) ways you can increase your chances of successfully balloting for tickets
How to increase your chances of getting NDP2019 tickets

Home Works

House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Karen Mok&#039;s current concert tour will be her last
Karen Mok's current concert tour will be her last
Burger King drops Mala burgers while McDonald&#039;s hits back with return of spicy McNuggets and curry sauce bottle
Burger King drops Mala burgers while McDonald's hits back with return of spicy McNuggets and curry sauce bottle
Kingdom star Kento Yamazaki a fan of yam paste
Kingdom star Kento Yamazaki a fan of yam paste
You missed it: Priscilla Wong, Edwin Siu hold intimate wedding in Bali
You missed it: Priscilla Wong, Edwin Siu hold intimate wedding in Bali

SERVICES