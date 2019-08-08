Sex-trafficking victim, who killed a man as a teen, set free in case championed by Kardashian, Rihanna

A sex-trafficking victim, who was sentenced as a teenager to life in prison for murder, was released from a Tennessee prison on Wednesday after serving 15 years for killing a man who paid to have sex with her, according to prison officials.

Cyntoia Brown, 31, whose murder conviction at 16 years of age galvanized A-list celebrities to campaign for criminal justice reform, was freed from prison after Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam granted her clemency earlier this year.

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian and singer Rihanna had taken up Brown's cause and said she was a victim who did not deserve such a lengthy sentence.

As a condition of her release, Brown will undergo counselling and must maintain a job. She will be under parole supervision for ten years, according to a statement by the Tennessee Department of Correction.