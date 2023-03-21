Shaq hip surgery confirmed after hospital photo post

Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal has had hip surgery, Broadcaster TNT said on Monday (March 20), after the four-time NBA champion gave fans a fright by posting a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed.

The 15-time All-Star and analyst for Inside the NBA will be absent from the broadcast booth while he recovers but sent out a note of support for the job being done by his fellow sportscasters Ernie Johnson and Candace Parker on Sunday.

"I'm always watching," the 51-year-old wrote on Twitter, with a photo of himself in a hospital gown. "Miss y'all."

Seven-time WNBA All-Star Parker responded to the tweet, "Love ya big Fella," as fans speculated over his wellbeing.

A spokesperson for TNT confirmed the surgery to Reuters.

ALSO READ: Australia enlists NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal on Indigenous reform