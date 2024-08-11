'She said yes': Love in the air as rhythmic gymnastics arena gets its second Paris proposal

PARIS — There must be something in the air at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena in Paris.

Just over a week after Chinese badminton mixed doubles gold medallist Huang Yaqiong got engaged in the arena, rhythmic gymnast Alessia Maurelli of Italy was proposed to fresh off the podium.

Maurelli, 27, who had just won the group all-around bronze medal with the team she captains, cried as she accepted the proposal from her partner Massimo Bertelloni, who she has been with for more than two years, according to her Instagram account.

Fans and well-wishers took to social media to celebrate Maurelli's win and proposal.

"SHE SAID YES," the Italian national Olympics team's official handle posted on X. "First the Olympic bronze with the Rhythmic Butterflies, then the ring! What a joy for Alessia Maurelli and her Massimo!!!"

The Italian rhythmic gymnastics team is fondly known as 'le farfalle', or 'the butterflies'.

"What a moment," one X-user posted, while another wrote "what a fantastic feeling."

In the Olympic sailing competition in Marseille earlier on Friday, French women's skiff sailors Sarah Steyaert and Charline Picon returned ashore from winning a bronze medal to find their respective partners waiting to go down on one knee and propose.

[[nid:696123]]