Sheep flock to Madrid's streets on ancient herding route

MADRID — Bleating sheep replaced beeping cars on Madrid's streets on Sunday (Oct 22), as shepherds guided their flocks through the city centre following ancient herding routes to southerly pastures for the winter.

The annual event was revived in 1994 as part of Madrid's annual Fiesta de la Trashumancia, after the Spanish parliament recognised the traditional routes used to herd livestock.

Once they passed through quiet countryside, but on Sunday the shepherds, many of whom wore traditional dress, had to cross some of the busiest areas of the city, including the Puerta del Sol, one of Madrid's main squares.

Locals and tourists lined the way, snapping pictures of the sheep that wore tinkling bells around their necks.

"I really didn't expect this in the city, in the capital. This reminds me of my village," said student Ana Sar, from Mallorca.

"It's amazing," said Sandra Van Arkelem, 57, from the Netherlands. "So many people are joining and enjoying it".

ALSO READ: Sheep take over Madrid's streets as they head for winter pastures