Shooting at South African bar leaves 11 dead, including a young child, police say

Police forensics personnel work at the scene where several people, including three minors, were shot dead in the Saulsville Hostel in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, South Africa, on Dec 6, 2025.
JOHANNESBURG - At least 11 people were killed on Saturday (Dec 6) including a three year old boy, after gunshots were fired at an illegal bar in the South African city of Pretoria, police said, adding that a manhunt was launched for three suspects who were not identified.

Another 14 people were wounded during the incident in the Saulsville township, they said in a statement.

Police didn't say whether the shooting occurred inside or outside the illegal bar, known locally as a 'shebeen.'

"Three minors are among those deceased, which include three- and 12-year-old boys (and a) 16-year-old female," the South African Police Service said.

South Africa has one of the highest murder rates in the world, averaging about 60 a day.

