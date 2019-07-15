SIA plane delayed after it strikes several birds while landing in Paris airport

Flight SQ336 struck a number of birds as it arrived at Charles de Gaulle Airport on July 11, 2019.
PHOTO: Facebook/Liew
Tee Zhuo
The Straits Times

A Singapore Airlines (SIA) plane was delayed after it met with a rather feathery and bloody welcome when it landed in Paris on Thursday morning (July 11).

An SIA spokesman said that Flight SQ336, an Airbus A380 carrying 311 passengers, struck a number of birds when it arrived at Charles de Gaulle Airport.

Photos of the incident posted to Facebook show the wings and nose of the plane smeared with several patches of what appears to be blood.

Other images show the carcasses of dead birds wedged into the plane's landing mechanism.

Photo: Facebook/Liew

While the post accompanying the photos suggested the incident occurred on Saturday morning, SIA clarified that it happened on Thursday.

"Following inspections on the ground and cleaning, the aircraft was declared serviceable and it operated the return flight SQ335 to Singapore," said the spokesman, adding that there was a 45-minute delay.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for republication.

