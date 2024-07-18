Simone Biles feeling 'confident' about her return to the Olympics

Simone Biles is feeling "confident" about her return to the Olympics.

The 27-year-old gymnast already has 37 Olympic and World Championship medals under her belt but, even though she has not competed since 2021, she is hoping to "prove" to herself that she can be successful when she makes her comeback at the games in Paris later this month.

Speaking on the Today show, she said: "It took a while, because I was watching gymnastics on TV, every time somebody twisted I was like, 'Oh my God.' And then I woke up one day and was like, 'Let's try this again.'

"They were like, 'Get back in the gym. Get your skills back.' So that we are all collectively deciding that we're really gonna go for it.

"I would say the only thing I have to prove is to myself. That I can get out there and do it again. I think we're gonna get the job done. I feel really confident."

Simone previously explained that after she botched her vault routine due to a bout of the "twisties" at the last run of games in Tokyo, Japan she withdrew from the team final as well as the all-around final in order to focus on her mental health.

This time, her team will be rounded out by Suni Lee, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, and 16-year-old Junior World silver medallist Hezly Rivera.

Away from the world of sports, Simone is married to American football player Jonathan Owens, 28, and recently revealed that they are a constant source of support for each other both in and out of their careers.

She told Elle: "We love the time we get to share together, but we're always rooting for each other, on and off the field!"

