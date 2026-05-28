Singapore Airlines and Air New Zealand to expand joint network as travel demand grows

Singapore Airlines said on Thursday (May 28) that it would expand its joint network between New Zealand and Singapore with Air New Zealand to meet growing travel demand between the two countries alongside key markets across Asia and Europe.

The expanded network comes as carriers outside of the Middle East reroute flights between Asia and Europe away from major travel hubs in the region, in response to the severe disruption in air travel caused by the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Here are some details:

The Air New Zealand-SIA alliance will increase overall seat capacity between the two countries by 17 per cent from late October 2026, adding 72,000 seats for the upcoming Northern Winter season.

Air NZ will launch three weekly services between Singapore and Christchurch with its Boeing 787 aircraft.

Combined with SIA's existing Christchurch operations, which run up to 12 weekly services, the two airlines will operate 15 weekly services from November 2026 to February 2027.

Air New Zealand will also add four weekly Auckland services and utilise both its Boeing 777 and 787 aircraft.

SIA will adjust its Singapore-Auckland schedule from three daily flights to two, and will deploy the Airbus A380 and Boeing 777-300ER on the route.

The expanded Air New Zealand-SIA Northern Winter schedule will take effect at the end of October this year, subject to regulatory approval.

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