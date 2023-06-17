Singapore and US to co-operate in cyber security, climate change and space: Vivian Balakrishnan

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

WASHINGTON - Singapore and the United States are expanding their relationship to new frontiers of bilateral cooperation in cyber security, climate change and space, said Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan on Friday (June 16) , after a bilateral meeting hosted by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Dr Balakrishnan said the US-Singapore Climate Partnership signed in 2021 will see intensified efforts in regional energy transitions, low- and zero-emission technologies and solutions, nature-based solutions and carbon markets, and urban decarbonisation and resilience.

Speaking alongside Dr Balakrishnan at a joint press conference at the State Department, Mr Blinken said the collaboration is rooted in one of the US’ strongest bilateral relationships in the Indo-Pacific.

“American companies… are the largest source of foreign direct investment in Singapore. We’re working to grow our economies even faster and even fairer through the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, of which Singapore was an early and enthusiastic supporter,” he said.

He noted that Singapore is also a critical security partner, “hosting American ships and aircraft, sending pilots to train in the skies above Arizona and Idaho”.

Mr Blinken said: “For six decades now the strategic partnership between the United States and Singapore, rooted in respect for the rules-based international order, has helped strengthen peace and stability in the region and around the world.”

Dr Balakrishnan said the deep economic relationship reached far beyond trade.

“Singapore’s investments into the United States and US exports to Singapore in fact support more than… 250,000 jobs in America itself,” he said. “So… it’s not just about trade for its own sake but also in terms of jobs and opportunities for people on both sides.”

He noted: “On the bilateral front everyone knows that we’ve got a very robust economic relationship.

“But we haven’t stood still. We’re also expanding into new frontiers.”

In addition, the United States’ strategic presence and contribution has provided stability and opportunity in the region, and “helped to underwrite the peace which we should never take for granted,” said Dr Balakrishnan.

“The fact that President (Joe) Biden attended the Asean summit in Phnom Penh last year, and the President also hosted the Asean-US Special Summit in Washington in May last year… sent a very strong signal of engagement,” he said.

The elevation of Asean-US relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership last year, is “not just a form of words, but the real substance, the real deal,” he added.

Dr Balakrishnan said the US’ strategic engagement in South-east was of critical importance to the region.

“And… there is in fact a deep reservoir of goodwill and trust, and you have many partners in the Asia-Pacific,” he said.

Asean is at the heart of the US’s Indo-Pacific Strategy, Mr Blinken reiterated.

“The United States supports Asean’s centrality, and we see a considerable convergence between our own Indo-Pacific Strategy and Asean’s Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, epitomised by a shared belief in inclusive economic growth, transparency, and the rule of law,” he said.

Dr Balakrishnan also underscored the importance of Mr Blinken’s trip this weekend to Beijing, where he will meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and other officials.

“There are many global, planetary issues – climate, pandemics, even cyber security – which require the United States and China to work off the same page and be key pillars for a global system which will help increase resilience to threats to welfare, health, and prosperity for people all over the world,” Dr Balakrishnan said.

“This is a very important and critical moment, not just for the United States and China but, indeed, the rest of the world will be watching,” he said.

“We hope and believe that you will be able to manage the differences, but more important, establish open channels of communication, build mutual trust and understanding.”

He added: “More than ever... as the world transits into a multipolar world... we need a rules-based multilateral system with institutions and processes fit for purpose, updated where necessary.

“And again, this requires the United States and China to achieve a modus vivendi.”

Dr Balakrishnan is on a working visit to the US until next Tuesday.

He has met with senior climate officials in the Biden administration, as well as Democrat and Republican lawmakers focusing on Asia and China legislation.

On Thursday he met the US’ second-highest ranking diplomat, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, and attended a dialogue hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations think-tank.

Dr Balakrishnan is due to travel to New York as well, where he will deliver Singapore’s national statement on marine biodiversity at the United Nations on Monday.

While in New York he will also meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN General Assembly president Csaba Korosi.

