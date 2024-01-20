Sir Winston Churchill's wartime false teeth up for sale

A set of false teeth worn by Sir Winston Churchill are up for sale.

Britain's former Prime Minister — who led the UK throughout World War II — wore dentures because he suffered dental problems for much of his life and lost a number of teeth when he was in his 20s — and a set of his falsies which he wore for some of his most famous wartime speeches are going under the hammer with an estimated sale price of £8,000 (S$13,618).

A listing by the Cotswold Auction Company in Cheltenham reads: "It is thought that three or four identical sets of dentures were produced ... for Churchill, and one set is believed to have been buried with the leader.

"This set of dentures would have been made around the start of WWII when Churchill was 65."

The teeth were designed by the Prime Minister's dentist Sir Wilfred Fish and made by technician Derek Cudlipp and consist of a partial upper set on a gold mount.

The plate is believed to have been made with a loose fitting to preserve the politician's famous lisp and Churchill is said to have worn this set in 1940 when he gave his famous 'We Shall Fight on the Beaches' speech in the House of Commons.

The auction house's director Liz Poole told the BBC: "Churchill's false teeth must be among the most unusual items we have ever sold."

Other lots going under the hammer at the auction on Feb 6 include the microphone Churchill used to announce the end of World War II and a Battle of Britain Book of Heroes which has been signed by more than 100 pilots of the Royal Air Force.

Another set of the wartime leader's false teeth previously sold for £15,200 when they went under the hammer back in 2010 when they were snapped up by a collector of Churchill memorabilia.

