Smoke from Australia bushfires reaches Brazil

A handout photo.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

Smoke from bushfires raging across Australia reached Brazil on Tuesday, an arm of the National Institute for Space Research said on Twitter.

Referring to satellite images, the agency's Department of Remote Sensing said the smoke had arrived in Brazil's southernmost state, Rio Grande do Sul.

Private meteorological company MetSul also tweeted about the arrival of a smoke cloud to Porto Alegre, the capital of Rio Grande do Sul, but emphasised that "the presence of smoke from Australia in the air is almost imperceptible, despite the satellite showing smoke in the atmosphere over the great Porto Alegre."

Chile's meteorological service said Monday that smoke from the fires was visible in Chile and Argentina.

That means the hazy cloud of smoke, sitting at about 6,000 metres in the air, travelled more than 12,000 kilometres to reach South America.

But the drifting smoke won't negatively affect the health of the continent's inhabitants, the Chilean service said.

Fires ravaging Australia since September have left 24 people dead and destroyed some eight million hectares of land - an area the size of Ireland or the US state of South Carolina.

After a catastrophic weekend, Australian firefighters - supported by US and Canadian forces - welcomed rain and a drop in temperatures to boost their efforts early in the week before another heat wave is expected in the coming days.

Reserve troops have been deployed to help throughout the country, and the government has earmarked an initial A$2 billion (S$2 billion) for a national recovery fund for devastated communities.

More about
Australia forest fires Brazil

TRENDING

Xiang Yun on deaths of close celeb friends: &#039;Not everyone walks with you to the end&#039;
Xiang Yun on deaths of close celeb friends: 'Not everyone walks with you to the end'
PewDiePie apologises to Malaysian and Singaporean fans over ‘harsh’ comments
PewDiePie apologises to Malaysian and Singaporean fans over ‘harsh’ comments
Mum suspects 7-year-old of stealing. Turns out, he just had a side business
Mum suspects 7-year-old of stealing. Turns out, he just had a side business
Baby found alive in Bedok North block rubbish chute
Police searching for parents of baby found alive in Bedok North block rubbish chute
ComfortDelGro investigating after MaxiCab driver allegedly parked illegally to eat nasi lemak
'Everyone parks here illegally': Cabby who blocked road to eat nasi lemak
Keep on rolling: Man &#039;skis&#039; on roads in CBD
Keep on rolling: Man 'skis' on roads in CBD
Singapore passport ranked 2nd most powerful in the world, after Japan
Singapore passport ranked 2nd most powerful in the world, after Japan
Places to go in KL other than the Petronas Twin Towers, Petaling Street and KLCC
Places to go in KL other than the Petronas Twin Towers, Petaling Street and KLCC
&#039;MOH advice&#039; on how not to catch influenza is a hoax
'MOH advice' on how not to catch influenza is a hoax
Zhang Ziyi has breast engorgement, says it&#039;s as painful as childbirth
Zhang Ziyi has breast engorgement, says it's as painful as childbirth
Auntie raging at hairdresser for cutting her hair too short is a mood netizens can get behind
Auntie raging at hairdresser for cutting her hair too short is a mood netizens can get behind
Chinese couple use 7-year-old grandson to save cat
Chinese couple use 7-year-old grandson to save cat

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
A look inside Virgin Voyages&#039; cruise ship with free Wi-Fi, no buffets and no kids
A look inside Virgin Voyages' cruise ship with free Wi-Fi, no buffets and no kids
$1 Don Don Donki Sushi Bar, 1-for-1 bubble tea &amp; other deals this week
$1 Don Don Donki Sushi Bar, 1-for-1 bubble tea & other deals this week
Numerologist: 2020 will be a year of healing and big changes
Numerologist: 2020 will be a year of healing and big changes

Home Works

9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Vietnamese woman&#039;s family can&#039;t recognise her after plastic surgery but she has no regrets
Vietnamese woman's family can't recognise her after plastic surgery but she has no regrets
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions
Singaporean woman&#039;s wedding with &#039;ang moh&#039; husband at Clementi void deck is like no other
Singaporean woman's wedding with 'ang moh' husband at Clementi void deck is like no other

SERVICES