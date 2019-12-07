Sneakers give art a run for its money at first-of-a-kind Sotheby's auction

The Nike 'Moon Shoe' one of only about 12 pairs of the handmade running shoe designed by Nike co-founder and legendary Oregon University track coach Bill Bowerman, is seen in this Sotheby's image released on July 11, 2019.

Sotheby's in New York announced on Thursday its first-ever auction dedicated to sneakers, underlining their fast-growing status as collectibles able to command tens of thousands of dollars.

Sotheby's is teaming up with streetwear marketplace Stadium Goods to auction 100 pairs of the rarest sneakers ever produced, including a sample of one of the first Nike Inc running shoes with a pre-sale high estimate of $160,000 (S$217,255).

The Nike 'Moon Shoe' is one of only 12 pairs created. It was designed by Nike co-founder and track coach Bill Bowerman for runners at the 1972 Olympics trials and the pair up for auction is handmade, Stadium Goods said.

Other sneakers include 2011 and 2016 versions of the 'Back to the Future Part II' limited-edition shoes by Nike that were inspired by the 1989 film starring Michael J. Fox.